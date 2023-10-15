Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions: Week 6 Inactives

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back off the bye, back in their creamsicles, and finally as healthy as they’ve been since week one. Coming to town is the 4-1 Detroit Lions, looking to extend their NFC North division lead.

For the Bucs, they are finally getting rookies Calijah Kancey and SirVocea Dennis back after both left week one with injuries. They’ll also see the return of Mike Evans and Jamel Dean who both missed at least part of the week four game against the New Orleans Saints.

The biggest question coming into this week for the Bucs was the status of Shaq Barrett who missed two days of practice due to an illness. Good news for the Buccaneers, he is active and will play.

For the Lions, they are without a host of players including rookies Brian Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs. Fellow rookie and standout tight end Sam LaPorta will play despite dealing with a calf injury.

Here are the inactive players for the Buccaneers and Lions ahead of their pivotal week six matchup;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OLB - Anthony Nelson

DL - Patrick O’Connor

CB - Derreck Pitts

TE - David Wells

OT - Brandon Walton

Detroit Lions

S - Brian Branch

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs

CB - Steven Gilmore

G - Jonah Jackson

DL - Brodric Martin

TE - James Mitchell

Buccaneers rookie tight end Payne Durham will make his regular season debut this week.

The Buccaneers and Lions face off inside Raymond James Stadium - or, as it’ll be this week, The Big Sombrero - at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston will be on the call.

