Buccaneers vs. Lions: NFL Week 6 Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the Detroit Lions at home for a classic NFC Central match honoring the Bucs throwback uniforms.

Tampa Bay will look to build up their offense and get off to a fast start as quarterback Baker Mayfield and the rest of the offense are coming off their bye week. The Lions are coming in strong behind quarterback Jared Goff and a much improved defense. But Tampa Bay has a very good defense of their own.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM EST. Enjoy each other’s company in the comments below!

Staff Picks