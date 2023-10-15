What could happen, should happen, and will happen: Week 6 Lions at Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten themselves to 3-1. Week six will test Tampa’s mettle. The Buccaneers are taking on the 4-1 Detroit Lions. The matchup will feature tangible physicality and has the potential to mirror some of the situations that played out during Tampa’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in week three. Some things that could, should, and will occur this week—

This game could offer some slight national redemption.

Over the course of 2023, Tampa has had only one game that was not scheduled for one o’clock on a Sunday. That one game was a primetime bout, against Philadelphia. The Buccaneers, in their one chance to perform while everyone was watching, fell flat, losing to a superior team. The Eagles' rushing attack tumbled through Tampa's defense for over 200 yards. Trench warfare was waged and won, on both sides of the ball, in a blowout Eagles victory. Detroit and Tampa Bay each have just one loss a piece, as a result, this Sunday’s contest was flexed out of the early time slot. Playing in the mid-afternoon window isn’t the same as being under the lights for a night game, but it does ensure more viewership. More eyes will be on this game than in any of Tampa’s three wins this season. If Tampa Bay can defeat a worthy opponent, in front of a more mainstream audience, than that could change some of perspective and narrative surrounding the 2023 Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers should blitz Jared Goff.

Jared Goff is off to a banner start this season. The Lions’ passer has nine touchdowns to just three interceptions. His 3:1 touchdown to interception ratio coupled with his 104.4 rating is concerning for the Bucs. The kryptonite, for the man behind center in Detroit, is pressure. Jared Goff has only been sacked seven times (in five games) this season. The Buccaneers’ defense has double digit sacks, in just four games.

Jared Goff’s tremendous 104.4 rating dips down to an 84.5 when the quarterback is facing a blitz. Good news for Tampa Bay fans, Todd Bowles loves blitzing quarterbacks like a kid loves Christmas morning. The Buccaneers are almost always amongst the top of the league in blitz percentage, since Todd Bowles joined the staff in 2019. So far this season, the Bucs are blitzing more than 40 percent of the time (third highest percentage in the league). It’s clear the Buccaneers should blitz Jared Goff and Todd Bowles’ willingness to dial up pressure may be the determining factor in Tampa snatching a win from the teeth of a formidable Lions team.

This game will… Feature an old friend.

Tampa Bay fans may not be guaranteed a victory on Sunday, but one thing is promised. The return of Bucco Bruce. The Buccaneers will be donning their beloved throwback uniforms, affectionately dubbed the ‘Creamsicles.’ Bucco Bruce and Tampa Bay’s orange jerseys are set to be making their return to Raymond James Stadium and will surely be the talk of the Bay.

Do you agree with our list? Do you disagree? let us know some things you think could happen, should happen, and will happen this week.

