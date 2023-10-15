Buccaneers vs. Lions: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

Broadcast Info

DATE: Sunday, October 15, 2023

GAME TIME: 4:25 PM ET

Broadcast: FOX - Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

SiriusXM (team name linked to SXM App) DET: 121 or 387 TB: 135 or 229

Buccaneers Notes

• QB BAKER MAYFIELD completed 25 of 32 atts. (78.1 pct.) for 246 yards & 3 TDs vs. INT for 116.9 rating in Week 4, his 9thcareer game with 3+ TD passes. Has 90+ rating in 3 of 4 starts in 2023. • RB RACHAAD WHITE had 78 scrimmage yards (56 rush, 22 rec.) in Week 4. Aims for his 3rd in row at home & 4th in row overall with 50+ scrimmage yards.

• WR MIKE EVANS aims for his 4th in row at home with rec. TD, 5th in row at home with 5+ catches & 7th in row at home with 50+ rec. yards. Had 10 catches for 181 yards & 2 rec. TDs in last meeting & has 2 rec. TDs in 2 of his 3 career games vs. Det.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had season highs in receptions (8) & rec. yards (114) in Week 4, his 19th-career game with 100+ rec. yards. Has 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards in 11 of his past 12 games. Had rec. TD in last meeting & aims for his 4th in row vs. Det. with 5+ catches & 65+ rec. yards.

• TE CADE OTTON had 1st rec. TD of season in Week 4.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID has TFL in 2 of his past 3 at home & 8+ tackles in 4 of his past 5 home games. Has FF in 4 of his 5 career games vs. Det.

• LB DEVIN WHITE had 10 tackles, 2 TFL & sack in last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with PD.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT has 2 sacks, 2 TFL & FF in 3 career games vs. Det.

• DL VITA VEA had 3rd career game with 2 sacks & had 2ndcareer FF in Week 4. Has TFL in 3 of 4 games this season.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. led team with 9 tackles & had 2 TFL, sack, FF & FR in Week 4. Became 4th DB since 1982 with 2+ sacks in each of 1st 4 career seasons.

Lions Notes

• QB JARED GOFF completed 20 of 28 atts. (71.4 pct.) for 236 yards & had 4 TDs (3 pass, 1 rush) vs. 0 INTs & 132.4 rating in Week 5, his 2nd-career game with 3+ pass TDs & rush TD. Ranks 2nd among NFC QBs in rating (104.4) & comp. pct. (69.8) in 2023. Has 893 pass yards (446.5 per game) & 5 TD passes in 2 career games vs. TB, incl. career-high 517 pass yards vs. TB on 9/29/19 w/ LAR.

• RB DAVID MONTGOMERY had 129 scrimmage yards (109 rush, 20 rec.) & 6th rush TD of season last week, 2nd-most rush TDs among NFC RBs. Aims for his 5th in row with 70+ scrimmage yards & rush TD. Had rush TD in his only career game vs. TB (10/8/20 w/ Chi.).

• RB JAHMYR GIBBS (rookie) has 50+ scrimmage yards in each of his 1st 4 career games.

• WR AMON-RA ST. BROWN has 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards in each of his 1st 4 games this season. Has 5+ catches in 12 of his past 13 games. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with rec. TD.

• TE SAM LAPORTA became 3rd rookie TE in NFL history with 25+ catches (25) in 1st 5 career games. Leads all TEs with 289 rec. yards in 2023.

• DL AIDAN HUTCHINSON had sack & INT in Week 5. Became 3rd player (Shaquille Leonard & HOFer Brian Urlacher) since 1982 with 10+ sacks (14) & 4+ INTs (4) in 1st 2 career seasons. Is 1 of 2 (T.J. Watt) with 4+ sacks (4.5) & 4+ PD (4) in 2023. Aims for his 4th in row with sack.

• LB ALEX ANZALONE led team & tied his career high with 11 tackles in Week 5, his 4th-career game with 10+ tackles. Has 5+ tackles in 22 straight games, tied-4th longest active streak in NFL.

• CB JERRY JACOBS had 3rd INT of season last week & aims for his 3rd in row with INT.

• CB WILL HARRIS had 1st-career FR in Week 5.

Series History

REG. SEASON: DET leads series, 31-28 (TB has won past 2)

POSTSEASON: TB leads series, 1-0

THE LAST TIME THEY MET: 12/26/20 TB 47 at DET 7

POSTSEASON: 12/28/97 NFC-WC: DET 10 at TB 20

Week 6 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 3-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 42.5. Here are the staff picks for this week’s game between the Bucs and Panthers.