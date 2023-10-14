Buccaneers vs. Lions: Predictions and staff picks for Week 6

As the Buccaneers return from their bye week to host the Detroit Lions for throwback week, we here at Bucs Nation are ready to drop some predictions for Week 6.

Tampa Bay is currently a 3.5-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. How will they ensure they’ll come out victorious this week? Our staff weighs in with their predictions for the Bucs game and picks for the rest of the NFL’s Week 6 games.

Staff Predictions

Gil Arcia: Captain’s Log

The Buccaneers finalized named their team captains this week. Of course you have the obvious names on there, but there was one notable name deserving of the C patched on his jersey: Antoine Winfield, Jr. The young safety has been playing at a high level this season so far and Lions quarterback Jared Goff will know what it’s like playing against Tampa Bay’s defense with Winfield out there. Look for Winfield to log two sacks, an interception, and another pass breakup that prevents a touchdown.

James Yarcho: Dynamic Duo Sets The Tone

David Montgomery has been fantastic this season. Back-to-back 100+ yard rushing games, six touchdowns in four games including a hat trick against the Packers in Lambeau, and making the first round selection of Jahmyr Gibbs seem like a waste. On Sunday, that will come to a crashing halt. The duo of Lavonte David and Devin White will contain Montgomery and keep him below 70 total yards and zero touchdowns, helping turn the Lions’ offense into a predictable, one-dimensional passing attack that Todd Bowles can tee off on all afternoon.

Mike Kiwak: Baker’s Big Day

Baker Mayfield has been a pleasant surprise, to say the least, but he hasn’t really recorded what one would call a prolific start yet. Multiple good ones absolutely, but this week I foresee an unexpectedly high-flying affair in which he outduels Bucs nemesis Jared Goff (in just two starts against a Todd Bowles-led defense, Goff has almost 900 passing yards). Mayfield throws for 350+ yards and 3 touchdowns to go along with some peppy scrambles that he’s made a good habit of in a thrilling upset.

Will Walsh: Pressure Packed

Jared Goff is tearing through defenses this season. He's thrown for nine touchdowns with only three interceptions and Detroit has not been held under 20 points in any game this year. The Lions' quarterback is touting a 104.4 rating in 2023, however, that rating drops down to the mid-80s when he has to deal with a blitz. Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers' defense has blitzed at the third highest rate in the NFL. This Sunday, the blitz will be the difference. Tampa will send pressure on more than 50 percent of their defensive snaps and get to Goff four times.

Evan Wanish: Godwin Continues to Heat Up

In New Orleans, Chris Godwin was a star for the Buccaneers after Mike Evans went down with a hamstring injury. While Evans will play on Sunday, he may not be 100% and it presents another opportunity for Chris Godwin to shine. After having 8 catches for 114 yards, Godwin will replicate similar success on Sunday and this time he will find the end zone for his first score of the 2023 season. Let's mark Godwin down for 6+ catches, over 75 yards and a touchdown as he continues to be a big part of the Tampa Bay offense.

Week 6 Staff Picks