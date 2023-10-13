Buccaneers vs. Lions: Final Injury Report

The Buccaneers look to be at full strength heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The early bye week may have been too early in some cases, but the injuries early on in the season have allowed Tampa Bay to be at near full strength this week.

After suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 in New Orleans, wide receiver Mike Evans will be suiting up for the Buccaneers Sunday. Joining him will be others that had some question marks just two weeks ago in cornerback Jamel Dean and rookie defensive tackle Calijah Kancey — who has been out since Week 1.

The only one on the list for the Bucs that is officially labeled as questionable in outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett. When speaking to the media Friday, head coach Todd Bowles stated that Barrett is “under the weather” and they will re-evaluate him Saaturday.

For the Lions, safety Brian Branch (ankle), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), and guard Jonah Jackson (ankle) among others are ruled out for Sunday’s game. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta suffered a calf injury this week and is listed as questionable.

Below is the full report for both the Bucs and Lions.