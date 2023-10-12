Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions: Thursday Injury Report

The Buccaneers continue to look as healthy as they’ve been since training camp as they got mostly good news at practice Thursday.

Most notably, Mike Evans was upgraded to limited participation with his hamstring injury, and more running and working out Friday will paint the definitive picture on the veteran star’s status for Sunday’s creamsicle comeback against the Detroit Lions.

Important in its own right, Luke Goedeke was upgraded from limited to full with his calf ailment, which bodes well for him. Everyone else previously listed on the report also participated in full, so there are no real concerns.

The only big development from Thursday was Shaquil Barrett being listed as a DNP due to illness. Illnesses are always tricky to project, as it’s hard to know the severity, but there’s reason for optimism until proven otherwise.

The Lions, conversely, seem to be a little more trouble. For the second consecutive day, they logged several DNPs of key players, including safety Brian Branch (ankle), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), and guard Jonah Jackson (ankle). Even worse, a new name was stud rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who did not practice due to a calf injury. Bucs fan know all too well how badly calf injuries can linger, as the same issue kept rookie first-rounder Calijah Kancey out until this week.

The Lions would absolutely have their depth tested if they’re missing all those players. They did get full practices from left tackle Taylor Decker and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, so that is something to consider.

Here’s the full report: