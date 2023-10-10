What’s on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ menu this week? Welcome back to the bakery

Baker Mayfield has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers exceeding expectations. 3-1— with a road divisional win— though it’s early, Tampa Bay controls its own destiny. Baker Mayfield has slowly begun to win over the hearts of Tampa’s fan base and the NFL world at large.

Baker did what?! Before Tampa Bay’s bye week, Baker Mayfield led his band of Central Florida pirates into Louisiana. The Bucs took a full tour, before flying back home to Tampa Bay. Highlighting the excursions, Mayfield tossed three touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints defense. Mayfield thwarted any chance of a Saints victory, posting 277 yards en route to a 26 point outing. The Bucs’ offense put together a 353 yard day against the largest thorn in the organization’s side.

Football is a team sport and Tampa Baker did have help. The Buccaneers' defense looked the part, keeping New Orleans' offense under wraps. The Saints were only able to cook up nine points and three turnovers— not enough to shackle the chef.

What’s on the menu this week? Tampa Baker and his fellow Buccaneers have a week six game against their former division rival, the Detroit Lions. Detroit be coming into Sunday’s contest with a heap of momentum. Last week, the Lions thrashed the Carolina Panthers (42-24). Detroit is 4-1 and more than likely heading towards playoff contention. With the Buccaneers also attempting to place their bid for a playoff spot, this head-to-head matchup may have several implications in the long-term.

Jared Goff has thrown nine touchdown passes and just three interceptions this season. Baker Mayfield’s 7:2 ratio is also excellent and pulling off a win against the Lions will require that excellence to continue.

Poll Okay, let's be honest... Baker Mayfield is cheffin' up everyone right now and the Lions are about to get COOKED!

Baker Mayfield is still the same guy he's always been. Canales is the real story here. vote view results 63% Baker Mayfield is cheffin' up everyone right now and the Lions are about to get COOKED! (38 votes)

36% Baker Mayfield is still the same guy he's always been. Canales is the real story here. (22 votes) 60 votes total Vote Now

For more Bucs coverage check us out here: @Will_Walsh_NFL (X) @Bucs_Nation (X) @Will_Walsh_NFL (YouTube)