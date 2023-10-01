Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Week 4 Inactives

Coming into this divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints that will decide who is alone in first place, we knew that the Bucs were going to be without Jamel Dean, Calijah Kancey, and SirVocea Dennis. In addition to that, Carlton Davis, Devin White, and Vita Vea were all game time decisions. Good news for the Bucs is that all three will suit up and play against the Saints.

A big surprise is that Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who suffered an AC joint sprain last week against the Green Bay Packers, will start for New Orleans today instead of Jameis Winston. With the way the Bucs have been able to get after the quarterback this season, this could mean some trouble for Carr’s long-term availability this season if that injury is aggravated or made worse.

The Bucs called up cornerback Keenan Isaac from the practice squad this week for some additional depth with Dean and Derrek Pitts both out of the game. That leaves Davis, Zyon McCollum, Christian Izien, and Dee Delaney at the cornerback spot. Given that they were without Davis then lost both Dean and Delaney last week against the Eagles, the added depth is sorely needed.

Here are the inactive players for both teams ahead of their week four matchup;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DL - Calijah Kancey

CB - Jamel Dean

LB - SirVocea Dennis

CB - Derrek Pitts

OL - Brandon Walton

TE - Payne Durham

New Orleans Saints

QB - Jake Luton

WR - A.T. Perry

CB - Paulson Adebo

S - Jordan Howden

RG - Cesar Ruiz

TE - Foster Moreau

DE - Kyle Phillips

The Bucs and Saints will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will be broadcast on FOX with Chris Myers and Robert Smith on the call.

