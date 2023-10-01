Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Week 4 Inactives

Coming into this divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints that will decide who is alone in first place, we knew that the Bucs were going to be without Jamel Dean, Calijah Kancey, and SirVocea Dennis. In addition to that, Carlton Davis, Devin White, and Vita Vea were all game time decisions. Good news for the Bucs is that all three will suit up and play against the Saints.
A big surprise is that Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who suffered an AC joint sprain last week against the Green Bay Packers, will start for New Orleans today instead of Jameis Winston. With the way the Bucs have been able to get after the quarterback this season, this could mean some trouble for Carr’s long-term availability this season if that injury is aggravated or made worse.
The Bucs called up cornerback Keenan Isaac from the practice squad this week for some additional depth with Dean and Derrek Pitts both out of the game. That leaves Davis, Zyon McCollum, Christian Izien, and Dee Delaney at the cornerback spot. Given that they were without Davis then lost both Dean and Delaney last week against the Eagles, the added depth is sorely needed.
Here are the inactive players for both teams ahead of their week four matchup;
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL - Calijah Kancey
CB - Jamel Dean
LB - SirVocea Dennis
CB - Derrek Pitts
OL - Brandon Walton
TE - Payne Durham
New Orleans Saints
QB - Jake Luton
WR - A.T. Perry
CB - Paulson Adebo
S - Jordan Howden
RG - Cesar Ruiz
TE - Foster Moreau
DE - Kyle Phillips
The Bucs and Saints will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will be broadcast on FOX with Chris Myers and Robert Smith on the call.
