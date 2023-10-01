Buccaneers vs. Saints: How to watch on TV, radio, live stream, game time and more

Broadcast Info

DATE: Sunday, October 1, 2023

GAME TIME: 1:00 PM ET

TV: FOX - Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

SiriusXM (team name linked to SXM App) TB: 98 or 389 NO: 113 or 230

Buccaneers Notes

• QB BAKER MAYFIELD passed for 146 yards & TD last week. Passed for 170 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs in his only career start vs. NO (9/25/22 w/ Car.). Aims for his 4th in row with TD pass.

• RB RACHAAD WHITE had 62 scrimmage yards (38 rush, 24 rec.) last week. Had 6 catches, 69 scrimmage yards (41 rec., 28 rush) & 1st-career rec. TD in last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row with 60+ scrimmage yards.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 5 catches for 60 yards & 3rd TD catch of season in Week 3. Is 1 of 2 (Tyreek Hill) with rec. TD in each of 1st 3 weeks & aims for his 5th in row overall with TD catch. Has TD catch in 2 of his past 3 at NO.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN aims for his 6th in row on road with 50+ rec. yards & 8th in row on road with 5+ receptions. Has 385 rec. yards (96.3 per game) & 4 rec. TDs in his past 4 at NO & aims for his 4th in row at NO with 75+ rec. yards.

• TE CADE OTTON had 6 catches & rec. TD in last meeting.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID led team with 13 tackles & had 1st sack of season last week, his 30th-career sack. Is only active player with 30+ sacks, 25+ FFs (27) & 10+ INTs (18). Has 5+ tackles in each of his 22 career games vs. NO. Aims for his 4th in row vs. NO with sack.

• LB DEVIN WHITE had 2nd-career INT last week & aims for his 3rd in row with PD. Has 72 tackles (10.3 per game) in 7 career games vs. NO.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT had 2 sacks & FF in last road meeting.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. had 11 tackles in Week 3, his 6thcareer game with 10+ tackles. Had sack in last game at NO.

• S RYAN NEAL tied his career-high with 11 tackles last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with TFL & 9th in row with 5+ tackles.

Saints Notes

• NEW ORLEANS can become 1st team since 1994-95 Cleveland to allow 20-or-fewer points in 12 consecutive reg. season games.

• QB DEREK CARR passed for 305 yards & TD in only home start of season (Week 1). Had 284 pass yards & 2 TDs vs. INT for 97.5 rating in his last start vs. TB (10/25/20 w/ LV). Had career-high 513 pass yards at TB (10/30/16 w/ Oak.).

• QB JAMEIS WINSTON completed 10 of 16 atts. for 101 yards in Week 3. Has 8 TD passes vs. 3 INTs for 102.7 rating in 4 career home starts with NO. Is TB all-time leader in completions (1,563), pass yards (19,737) & pass TDs (121).

• RB ALVIN KAMARA had 841 scrimmage yards (120.1 per game) & 3 TDs (2 rec., 1 rush) in 7 home games last season. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with 100+ scrimmage yards. Has 645 scrimmage yards (107.5 per game) & 8 TDs (5 rush, 3 rec.) in 6 career home games vs. TB, incl. postseason.

• WR CHRIS OLAVE had 8 catches for 104 yards in Week 3, his 5th-career 100-yard game. Is 1 of 2 (Justin Jefferson) with 6+ catches & 85+ rec. yards in each of 1st 3 weeks.

• WR MICHAEL THOMAS aims for his 4th in row with 50+ rec. yards & 9th in row with 5+ receptions. Has 80 receptions for 964 yards (96.4 per game) & 5 rec. TDs in 10 career reg. season games vs. TB.

• DE CAMERON JORDAN had 17 sacks & 18 TFL in 24 career games vs. TB. Has FF in 3 of his past 4 vs. TB.

• LB DEMARIO DAVIS has 5+ tackles in all 13 career games vs. TB, incl. postseason. Aims for his 4th in row vs. TB with PD.

• CB ALONTAE TAYLOR had career-high 5 PD, 2 TFL & 1stcareer sack in Week 3. Aims for his 3rd in row with 2 TFL & 4th in row with PD.

• CB ISAAC YIADOM had career-high 4 PD last week.

Series History

REG. SEASON: NO leads series, 39-23 (TB won past 2)

POSTSEASON: TB leads series, 1-0

LAST REG. SEASON MEETING: 12/5/22: NO 16 at TB 17

LAST POSTSEASON MEETING: 1/17/21 NFC-D: TB 30 at NO 20

Week 4 Staff Picks

