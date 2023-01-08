Buccaneers vs. Cowboys: NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round Opening Odds

The Buccaneers are set to take on the Cowboys next week at home in the opening round of the playoffs and oddsmakers have formulated early odds for Tampa Bay’s Wild Card matchup against Dallas.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 3-point underdog at home.

Point spread: Bucs +3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bucs +125, Cowboys -145

The Buccaneers ended the season with a loss and an 8-9 record to show for it. However, in Week 17’s win to Carolina the offense showed signs of life and that consistency from the regular starters showed in Atlanta as well on Sunday during the team’s 30-17 loss.

As for Dallas, they finished the season with a 12-5 record and a loss to Washington in the final week of the regular season. Regardless, they maintained a good level of play throughout the season as they managed to rank high statistically on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball in 2022.

The game between the Bucs and Cowboys is scheduled for Monday Night Football with an 8:15 PM ET kickoff.