Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 30-17 loss to the Falcons

- In the season finale vs. Atlanta, Brady completed 13-of-17 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions, earning a 106.0 passer rating. He surpassed his own NFL record for completions in a single season, with 490.

SINGLE SEASON COMPLETION LEADERS – NFL HISTORY

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Season) Comp.

1. Tom Brady (2022) 490

2. Tom Brady (2021) 485

3. Drew Brees (2016) 471

4. Drew Brees (2011) 468

5. Drew Brees (2014) 456

- Brady finished the 2022 regular season with 4,694 passing yards, surpassing his 2020 mark for the third-most in a single season in team history.

SINGLE SEASON PASSING LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) Yards

1. Tom Brady (2021) 5,316

2. Jameis Winston (2019) 5,109

3. Tom Brady (2022) 4,694

4. Tom Brady (2020) 4,633

5. Jameis Winston (2016) 4,090

- Brady threw his first touchdown pass of the game to tight end Kyle Rudolph, marking Rudolph’s first touchdown with Tampa Bay. Rudolph became the 98th different player to which Brady has thrown a touchdown pass, including playoffs, and the 96th different player in the regular season alone.

- With six receptions for 55 yards in today’s game, Chris Godwin joined Keyshawn Johnson (2001) as the only players in team history with 100-or-more catches in a single season, finishing the 2022 season with 104 receptions for 1,023 yards.

SINGLE SEASON RECEPTION LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) Rec.

1. Keyshawn Johnson (2001) 106

2. Chris Godwin (2022) 104

3. Chris Godwin (2021) 98

4. Mike Evans (2016) 96

5t. Chris Godwin (2019) 86

5t. Mike Evans (2018) 86

5t. Mark Carrier (1989) 86

- Chris Godwin also extended his streak of games with five-or-more receptions to 14 games. His 14-game streak is the longest such streak in the NFL season and the second-longest by a Tampa Bay player in franchise history.

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 5+ RECEPTIONS – 2022 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team, Dates) Streak

1. Chris Godwin (TB, 10/2/22-Present) 14

2t. Tyreek Hill (MIA, 9/29/22-12/4/22) 9

2t. CeeDee Lamb (DAL, 10/30/22-12/29/22) 9

4t. Ja’Marr Chase (CIN, 10/9/22-1/8/23) 8

4t. DK Metcalf (SEA, 10/30/22-12/24/22) 8

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 5+ RECEPTIONS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player (Dates) Streak

1. Keyshawn Johnson (12/18/00-12/16/01) 15

2. Chris Godwin (10/2/22-Present) 14

3. Keenan McCardell (10/26/03-12/20/03) 9

4t. Mike Evans (12/18/17-9/30/18) 7

4t. Joey Galloway (9/25/05-11/13/05) 7

- Godwin went over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the third time in his career, joining Mike Evans (nine), Joey Galloway (three) and Vincent Jackson (three) as the only players in franchise history with three-or-more 1,000-yard seasons with Tampa Bay.

- Godwin and Mike Evans each recorded 1,000+ receiving yards this season, marking the fourth time in franchise history that multiple Buccaneers surpassed the 1,000-yard mark (2014, 2019, 2021, 2022). Evans and Godwin have accounted for the past three-such occasions.

- Evans did not play in Tampa Bay’s Week 18 game vs. Atlanta but finished the season with 10,425 career receiving yards – the ninth-most by a player through nine seasons in NFL history.

MOST RECEIVING YARDS THROUGH NINE SEASONS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player (Team/Seasons) Yards

1. Julio Jones (ATL, 2011-19) 12,125

2. Torry Holt (STL, 1999-2007) 11,864

3. Jerry Rice (SF, 1985-93) 11,776

4. Calvin Johnson (DET, 2007-15) 11,619

5. Antonio Brown (PIT, 2010-18) 11,207

6. Marvin Harrison (IND, 1996-2004) 11,185

7. Randy Moss (MIN/OAK, 1998-2006) 10,700

8. DeAndre Hopkins (HOU/ARI, 2013-21) 10,581

9. Mike Evans (TB, 2014-22) 10,425

10. Larry Fitzgerald (ARI, 2004-12) 10,413

- Blaine Gabbert replaced Brady in the second quarter, throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage Jr. The touchdown was the fifth of the season for Gage, marking a new single season career high.

- The Buccaneers offensive line held its opponent without a sack for the fifth time this season, tying for the second-most such games in the NFL this season. Dating back to 2020, Tampa Bay has put forth 16 performances in which the team did not allow a sack – the most such games in the NFL during that span.

MOST GAMES WITHOUT ALLOWING A SACK – SINCE 2020

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team Games

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16

2. Kansas City Chiefs 11

3t. Detroit Lions 10

3t. San Francisco 49ers 10

5t. Buffalo Bills 9

5t. Pittsburgh Steelers 9

- In the second quarter, Devin White scooped up a fumble from Falcons QB Desmond Ridder, notching his third fumble recovery of the season and the ninth of his career. White’s nine fumble recoveries since entering the league in 2019 are tied for the most in the NFL during that span.

FUMBLE RECOVERY LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) FR

1t. Devin White (TB) 9

1t. Von Bell (CIN) 9

3. Chandler Jones (LV) 8

4t. Kyle Van Noy (LAC) 7

4t. T.J. Watt (PIT) 7

- Antoine Winfield Jr. led the defense with 10 tackles, adding one quarterback hit. He now has five career regular season games with 10-or-more tackles.

- Akiem Hicks recorded a sack in the game bringing his career total to 41.5 sacks and tallying his first sack with the Buccaneers.

- Ryan Succop converted his lone field goal attempt, a 41-yard attempt to record his 31st made field goal of the season. His 31 made field goals are the third-most in a single season in franchise history and also mark the second-most in a single season of Succop’s career (35 in 2017 with Tennessee).

SINGLE SEASON FIELD GOALS MADE LEADERS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) FGM

1t. Matt Bryant (2008) 32

1t. Martin Gramatica (2002) 32

3. Ryan Succop (2022) 31

4t. Ryan Succop (2020) 28

4t. Connor Barth (2012) 28

4t. Matt Bryant (2007) 28

4t. Martin Gramatica (2000) 28