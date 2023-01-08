SB Nation Reacts: Big boost in confidence within the Buccaneers fanbase heading into Week 18

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division crown last week with a win over the Carolina Panthers and secured a spot in the playoffs.

Fun times.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, the excitement from the fans resonated in the polls as the confidence rating in the team is the highest it’s been since Week 11 with 75-percent of the fans are confident in the team’s direction.

This Sunday’s game is not as serious as last week’s. Although they are facing a division rival in Atlanta, the Buccaneers may not have all their starters playing all 60 minutes and may be pulled much sooner as they are already locked in for next week.

This game may make or break the fanbase and their outlook for the future.

