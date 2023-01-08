Bucs vs. Falcons: How to watch, TV schedule, game notes, odds and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 1:00 PM ET

TV FOX: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporters)

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 136 or 381 and the SXM App

Atlanta SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY had 11th career game with 400+ pass yards (432) & 3+ TD passes (3) in Week 17, tied-2nd most in NFL history. Became 1st player ever with 30+ completions in 5 straight games & has 10 games with 30+ completions in 2022, most in single season all-time. Needs 9 completions for new NFL single-season record (had 485 completions in 2021). Incl. playoffs, is 11-0 vs. Atl. with 3,692 pass yards (335.6 per game) & 29 TDs vs. 4 INTs for 111.4 rating.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE ranks 3rd among RBs in receptions (72) & rec. yards (519) in 2022. Needs 13 scrimmage yards for 4th-career 1,200-yard season. Had 10 catches, 139 scrimmage yards (83 rec., 56 rush) & 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) in Week 5 meeting & had 5 TDs (3 rush, 2 rec.) in his past 5 vs. Atl.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 10 catches for 207 yards & 3 rec. TDs last week, his 5th-career game with 180+ rec. yards & 2+ rec. TDs, tied-most in NFL history. Became 1st player ever with 1,000+ rec. yards in each of 1st 9 career seasons & 3rd player all-time (HOFers Tim Brown & Jerry Rice) with 1,000+ rec. yards in 9 straight seasons.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 9 catches for 120 yards last week. Needs 2 catches for 1st-career 100-catch season & 32 rec. yards for 3rd-career 1,000-yard season. Has 5+ catches in 13 straight games, longest active streak in NFL. Has 9 rec. TDs in his past 8 vs. Atl.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID has 9th career season with 100+ tackles (121) in 2022. Has 6 TFL in his past 6 & aims for his 4th in row on road with TFL.

• LB DEVIN WHITE has 3rd-straight 100+ tackle season (122) in 2022. Aims for his 3rd in row with FR. Has 5 sacks in 3 career games at Atl.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD had career-high 4th sack of season last week.

Falcons Notes

• QB DESMOND RIDDER (rookie) completed 19 of 26 atts. (73.1 pct.) for 169 yards & 90.1 rating in 1st career home start last week.

• RB CORDARRELLE PATTERSON led team with 6 catches, 84 scrimmage yards (42 rush, 42 rec.) & career-high 7th rush TD of season last week. Has 5 rush TDs in 6 home games this season & aims for his 5th in row at home with 50+ scrimmage yards.

• RB TYLER ALLGEIER (rookie) had 95 scrimmage yards (83 rush, 12 rec.) & 3rd rush TD of season in Week 17. Ranks 3rd among rookies in rush yards (900) & scrimmage yards (1,039) & is 2nd Atl. rookie RB ever with 1,000+ scrimmage yards (William Andrews).

• WR DRAKE LONDON (rookie) had 5 catches last week & aims for his 5th in row with 5+ receptions. Ranks 3rd among rookies in catches (66) & rec. yards (746) & joined Kyle Pitts (2021) as only Atl. rookies ever with 65+ catches.

• DL GRADY JARRETT leads team with 6 sacks in 2022.

• LB RASHAAN EVANS ranks 5th in NFL with career-high 154 tackles in 2022. • LB TROY ANDERSEN (rookie) has 5+ tackles in 2 of his past 3 at home.

• CB A.J. TERRELL has 4 PD in his past 4 vs. TB.

• CB ISAIAH OLIVER tied his career highs with 9 tackles & 2 PD & had 2nd-career sack in Week 17. Has TFL in 3 of his past 4 at home.

• CB DEE ALFORD had 7th PD of season last week & had 2 PD in Week 5 meeting.

• S RICHIE GRANT had 9 tackles in Week 17 & has career-high 115 tackles in 2022, 4thmost among DBs. Has 15 games with 5+ tackles this season, tied-most among DBs.

• S JAYLINN HAWKINS has 5+ tackles in 4 of his past 5 & has career highs in tackles (81) & PD (6) in 2022. Had 10 tackles in Week 5 meeting.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Buccaneers lead all-time series, 30-28

STREAKS Buccaneers have won past 5

LAST GAME 10/9/22: Falcons 15 at Buccaneers 21

LAST GAME AT SITE 12/5/21: Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17

Week 18 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 4-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 40.5. Here are the staff picks for this week’s game between the Bucs and Falcons.