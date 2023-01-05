Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Thursday Injury Report

The Buccaneers don’t seem keen on rushing any injured players back for Sunday’s divisional tilt against the Atlanta Falcons, and that’s probably for the best.

With their playoff berth and No. 4 seeding solidified, Tampa’s focus ahead of its home Wild Card matchup should be getting key players ready for the tournament. As such, no significant changes in practice participation occurred Thursday.

Carlton Davis, Vita Vea and Donovan Smith all remained non-participants as they aim to shake off nagging injuries, making their participation in the regular season finale unlikely. Julio Jones and Logan Ryan also logged DNPs, but their status is more unclear.

Statuses of limited players like Tristan Wirfs, Jamel Dean, Carl Nassib and Mike Edwards also remain murky. Multiple members of the team have expressed a desire to play and finish with a winning record, so they might be motivated to push through if their respective injuries feel manageable. The team can also freely sit them for further rest depending on how the game is going.

The Falcons have nothing of note, as three backups logged unchanged statuses.

Here is the full report: