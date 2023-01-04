Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Initial Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are banged up, hurt, injured, and sore - but that seems to be the trend of the last two seasons. However, with a divisional game this week with no meaning outside of not being the first sub-.500 team to make the playoffs since 2020 and the first sub-.500 division winner since the 2014 Carolina Panthers. Because of that, there is plenty of speculation that a team with as many injuries as the Bucs, it may be wise to not worry about the results and instead get players healthy.

Not sure Tom Brady and his undefeated record against the Falcons would totally agree.

That said, the Bucs had Vita Vea (calf), Donovan Smith (foot), Julio Jones (knee/illness), Carlton Davis (shoulder), and Logan Ryan (knee) all sit out Wednesday’s practice. Tristan Wirfs (ankle), Carl Nassib (pectoral), Jamel Dean (toe), and Mike Edwards (hip/hamstring) were all limited - a good sign for Nassib who has missed the last few games.

Todd Bowles said that quarterback Kyle Trask might be active this week and he would come in in relief of Blaine Gabbert, who may come in in relief of Tom Brady depending on how things go. The status of many of the Bucs’ key players for this weekend is up in the air as they await the results of the two NFC East matchups to find out who their first playoff opponent is.

For the Atlanta Falcons, they had running back Cordarrelle Patterson miss practice Wednesday as a rest day while Felipe Franks (concussion) and Elijah Wilkinson (calf) were both limited.

In the two teams’ first meeting, Julio Jones didn’t play while Russell Gage finished with just two receptions for 20 yards. Both are returning to their former home stadium and may be looking to have big days against their former team.

You can view the full injury report below;

The Bucs and Falcons kickoff inside the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on FOX. Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth will be on the call.

For more on this and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!