LISTEN: Norte Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey press conference

Today James Hill and Will Walsh of Bucs Nation are attending the first day of the senior bowl that is open to the media and were present for Notre Dame senior Isaiah Foskey’s press conference.

In this press conference, Foskey talked about transitioning into the NFL, what skills he is bringing to the professional level and even answered a question from Bucs Nations own James Hill about how Notre Dame prepared him for the next level in the NFL.



Foskey is a player that has showcased a lot of skill at the college level that should be able to translate well to the NFL. He has great size and athletic ability that should intrigue a lot of teams including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who could use a good amount of depth at Pass Rush given Anthony Nelson, Carl Nassib, Genard Avery, Will Gholston, and Akiem Hicks with expiring contracts. Foskey is a player who would provide great depth and a good developmental pass rusher who would be able to grow along side Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and learn from Shaq Barrett in the early stages of his career to grow into a better pass rusher at the NFL level. Foskey would also be able to provide great play on special teams as he was a great player in that role while playing at Notre Dame.

Click the link below to watch/listen to the entire press conference during the first day of the senior bowl: