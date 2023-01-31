2023 Senior Bowl: 5 players to watch for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2023 senior bowl is upon us! I and fellow writer Will Walsh will be covering the event throughout the week and will be discussing which prospects have caught our eye during the process. Here are five players that folks should keep an eye on throughout the week of the senior bowl.

Army EDGE Andre Carter II

The Buccaneers have a potential need at depth at pass rusher with Anthony Nelson, Carl Nassib, and Genard Avery with expiring contracts, as well as Shaq Barrett coming off of a bad injury that ended his season early in the middle of the year. With that being said, Carter II is possibly one of the best pass rushers in this game and should look to raise his draft stock throughout the week. He could very well be an option for the Bucs in the mid to early rounds if he is available when the Bucs pick.

Alabama OT Tyler Steen

Donovan Smith struggled a decent bit in the second half of the season and it may finally be time for the Bucs to look for a developmental tackle to eventually replace him. Enter Steen who has great size and solid ability comes from a school that is usually good in developing offensive linemen in Alabama. Steen has all the makings of a player who could develop in the right system and that could very well be in Tampa Bay.

Virginia WR Don’tayvion Wicks

Russell Gage suffered many injuries throughout the season, and players such as Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, and Julio Jones all have expiring contracts this offseason. Because of that, it would make sense for the Bucs to have some level of interest in Wicks at WR who has great size and speed and would fit in very well in an offense learning from one of the best receiver duos in the NFL in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Ohio State CB Ronnie Hickman

Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Logan Ryan, Keanu Neal, and Mike Edwards all have expiring contracts this season so the team could use a lot of help at starting and depth positions along the secondary. Hickman is a big, and physical corner who would fit very well into a Todd Bowles scheme and could be a piece in helping replace some of the talents that might be lost in the offseason.

Georgia Tech DL Keion White

Finally, we have White, and with Akiem Hicks, and Will Gholston having expiring contracts this offseason, White would provide great depth and even starting ability as well along side Vita Vea and Logan Hall along the offensive line. White showcases good speed and agility and has the makings of a potential starting defensive lineman in the NFL.