Buccaneers set to interview Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken Tuesday

The guy many Buccaneers fans wanted to be hired as the offensive coordinator following Byron Leftwich’s firing will get his opportunity to speak with the team on Tuesday. University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will meet with the Bucs’ brass according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport;

#Georgia OC Todd Monken is interviewing for the #Bucs OC job tomorrow, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Monken is a strong candidate to take his old job with a new head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

Monken served on the Buccaneers’ staff from 2016-2018 as wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator as part of Dirk Koetter’s staff. Since joining the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020, he’s been part of two National Championship teams and has had some of the top ranked offenses in each of his three seasons.

In 2020, his offense averaged 32.3 points per game then up to 38.6 points per game in 2021 before jumping up to 41.1 points per game in 2022.

With former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore quickly joining the Los Angeles Chargers staff, Monken is one of the top remaining candidates for open coordinator jobs and he has already spoken with the Baltimore Ravens for their vacant position.

The Bucs are also expected to speak with New York Giants’ quarterback coach Shea Tierney and have already completed interviews with Keenan McCardell, Dan Pitcher, Klint Kubiak, and Jim Bob Cooter.