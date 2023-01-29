Report: Buccaneers Expected to Have “Significant Interest” in Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

The Buccaneers search for a new offensive coordinator continues and an intriguing name has appeared to have entered the race.

The Dallas Cowboys have decided to part ways with their offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after being the play caller for four seasons. That news came out of the blue and then NFL insider Ian Rapoport threw out an interesting bit of information that the Bucs are expected to have significant interest in hiring Moore as their offensive coordinator.

Moore’s name is a brand new one to add to the mix of potential candidates for Tampa Bay. They have interviewed a number of different candidates and also have an interview scheduled with Georgia OC Todd Monken soon.

In his four seasons as the Dallas offensive coordinator, the Cowboys finished first in total offense in 2019, 14th in 2020, first again in 2021 and 11th in 2022.

We will have to see if the Bucs schedule an interview with Moore in the coming days as he is already scheduled to interview with the Chargers for their OC opening but either way, Moore is a name to watch as the Bucs continue to try and find the right play caller for their team.