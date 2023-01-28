Buccaneers will interview Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney for the offensive coordinator position

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are well into their search for the next offensive coordinator. Of the ones that have already been tied to the team for interviews while also completing those interviews, an interesting name as emerged.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bucs will be interviewing New York Giants quarterback coach Shea Tierney for their offensive coordinator position.

#Giants QB coach Shea Tierney will interview with the #Buccaneers for their vacant OC position, sources say. Tierney has worked closely with HC Brian Daboll with Alabama, the #Bills and NYG, and the development of Daniel Jones this past season has been noticed around the league.

Tampa Bay has completed several interviews this week including Vikings receivers coach and former Tampa Bay receiver Keenan McCardell, Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Broncos passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak, and Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher.

Tampa Bay will continue to exhaust as many possibilities as they can before making a final decision.