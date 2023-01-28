Predictions for the NFL Conference Championships

The NFL has reached its final four teams of the 2022 season. Both games are scheduled to kick off Sunday between the Eagles and 49ers for the NFC title while the Bengals travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game.

Below are predictions and picks for the NFL’s Conference Championships with lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday evening at 6:30 PM ET. The Chiefs will be playing with a banged up Patrick Mahomes under center after suffering a mild ankle injury last week against Jacksonville so the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow will look to take advantage and knock off the Chiefs for the second straight season and another a consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Chiefs -1.5

Prediction: Chiefs, 27-23

NFC

The first seeded Philadelphia Eagles play host to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Philly comes into this game with a dynamic offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts while the 49ers are coming into this game with the best defense in football. Will defense win this championship?

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Eagles -2.5

Prediction: 49ers, 24-19

Conference Championship Staff Picks