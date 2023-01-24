Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2022 Season In Review

Now that we have had some time to digest the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 season, I thought it would be interesting to look at some stats, and get an analytical view of what transpired this year.

Unsurprisingly, quarterback Tom Brady was in the Top 10 of many statistical categories in the 2022 season. Receiver Chris Godwin, punter Jake Camarda, kicker Ryan Succop, safety Mike Edwards, and linebacker Anthony Nelson were the other Buccaneers who cracked the top 10 in any individual category.

Brady led the league in six categories:

Pass Attempts - 733

Pass Completions - 490

Pass Attempts/Game - 43.1

Pass Completions/Game - 28.8

Sack % - 2.91%

Sack % Index - 125

He also finished in the top 10 in nine categories:

3rd in Passing Yards - 4694

8th in Passing TD - 25

4th in Passing Yards/Game - 276.1

9th in Pass Completion % - 66.8%

2nd in Pass Intercept % - 1.2%

2nd in Game-Winning Drives - 5

3rd in Comebacks - 4

9th in Pass Completion % Index - 110

2nd in Pass Intercept % Index - 124

Receiver Chris Godwin finished eighth in the league with 104 receptions, and seventh in the league with 9.6 yards per touch.

Kicker Ryan Succop finished seventh in the league with 31 total field goals made, and second in the league with 38 field goals attempted.

Rookie punter Jake Camarda finished in the top 10 of these categories:

7th in punts - 79

7th in punting yards - 3859

4th in long punt - 74

5th in yards per punt - 48.8

Safety Mike Edwards had the seventh longest interception return for a touchdown this season at 68 yards.

Linebacker Anthony Nelson tied for sixth in the league with three forced fumbles.

As a team, the Bucs offense finished 25th in the league in points scored, and 15th in yards gained.

The defense finished 13th in the league in points allowed, and 9th in yards allowed.