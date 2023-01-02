Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 30-24 win over the Panthers

- Tampa Bay clinched the NFC South divisional title with Sunday’s win, marking the first time in franchise history they have won the division in consecutive seasons.

- Mike Evans finished with season highs in receptions (10), receiving yards (207) and touchdowns (3). His 207 receiving yards were his second-most in a game in his career, and just two yards shy of his career high (209 yards on 11/16/14 at Washington). His three touchdowns tied his career high (third time) – Evans now owns three of Tampa Bay’s six games all-time in which a player records three-or-more receiving touchdowns. Evans’ 207 receiving yards marked the fourth-most in a single game in franchise history. He became the first player in the NFL this season and the first player in Buccaneers history to record a game with 10-or-more receptions, 200-or-more receiving yards and three-or-more touchdowns.

MOST SINGLE-GAME RECEIVING YARDS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player Rec. Yards

1. Vincent Jackson (vs. NO, 10/21/12) 216

2. Mark Carrier (at NO, 12/6/87) 212

3. Mike Evans (at WAS, 11/16/14) 209

4. Mike Evans (vs. CAR, 1/1/23) 207

5. Antonio Bryant (at CAR, 12/8/08) 200

MOST SINGLE-GAME RECEIVING TD – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player Rec. TD

1. Jimmie Giles (at MIA, 10/20/85) 4

2t. Mike Evans (vs. CAR, 1/1/23) 3

2t. Mike Evans (vs. CHI 10/24/21) 3

2t. Mike Evans (vs. NYG, 9/22/19) 3

2t. Morris Owens (vs. MIA, 10/24/76) 3

2t. Breshad Perriman (at DET, 12/15/19) 3

Evans now has 1,124 yards on the season and has recorded his ninth consecutive season with 1,000+ receiving yards, extending his own NFL record to begin a career. Evans became the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards in nine consecutive seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (11 consecutive seasons from 1986-96) and Tim Brown (nine consecutive seasons from 1993-2001). Evans has 81 career touchdown receptions, tied for 30th-most in NFL history. His 10,425 career receiving yards are 44th-most in NFL history and are the ninth-most by a player through their first nine seasons in NFL history.

CONSECUTIVE SEASONS WITH 1,000+ REC. YARDS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Seasons

1. Jerry Rice* (1986-96) 11

2t. Mike Evans (2014-22) 9

2t. Tim Brown* (1993-2001) 9

* Pro Football Hall of Famer

Evans recorded his seventh career game with 175-or-more receiving yards since he entered the league in 2014, tied for second-most in the NFL over that span. Today also marked his 18th career multi-receiving-touchdown game, second-most in the NFL since 2014. According to Next Gen Stats, Evans scored all three of his touchdowns on go routes and has 24 touchdowns on go routes since the beginning of the 2018 season, nine more than the next-closest player.

175-YARD RECEIVING GAMES – 2014-22

Rank Player Games

1. Tyreek Hill (MIA) 8

2t. Mike Evans (TB) 7

2t. Antonio Brown 7

MULTI-RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN GAMES – 2014-22

Rank Player Games

1. Davante Adams (LV) 20

2. Mike Evans (TB) 18

3. Antonio Brown 17

- Tom Brady completed 34-of-45 passes for a season-high 432 yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown – good for a season-high passer rating of 127.3. His 432 passing yards tied his most as a member of the Buccaneers (also, 9/26/21 at L.A. Rams) and is tied for his fifth-most passing yards in a single game in his career. His 127.3 passer rating was his fifth-highest mark as a member of the Buccaneers. Brady’s completion percentage of 75.6% was his highest mark in a game with 45-or-more pass attempts in his career. He became the second player in the NFL this season to throw for 430-or-more yards and record a completion percentage of 75-or-higher, joining Joe Burrow.

Brady’s 34 pass completions today made him the first player in NFL history to complete at least 30 passes in five consecutive games and the first player ever with at least 30 completions in 10 games within a single season. It marked his 68th career game with three-or-more touchdowns and zero interceptions, extending his own NFL record.

Brady recorded his 19th career divisional title, extending his own NFL record. He has made the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons. With today’s victory, Brady recorded his fifth game-winning drive of the year and his third victory when trailing by 10-or-more points in the fourth quarter this season.

- Chris Godwin finished with nine receptions for a season-high 120 yards. He has 98 receptions on the season, tied with himself in 2021 for second-most in a single season in Buccaneers history. He has recorded five-or-more receptions in an NFL-best 13 consecutive games and the 13-game streak is the second-longest streak in franchise history.

MOST SINGLE-SEASON RECEPTIONS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player Receptions

1. Keyshawn Johnson (2001) 106

2t. Chris Godwin (2022 & 2021) 98

3. Mike Evans (96) 96

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 5+ RECEPTIONS – 2022 SEASON

Rank Player (Team, Dates) Streak

1. Chris Godwin (TB, 10/2/22-Present) 13

2t. Tyreek Hill (MIA, 9/29/22-12/4/22) 9

2t. CeeDee Lamb (DAL, 10/30/22-12/29/22) 9

3. DK Metcalf (SEA, 10/30/22-12/24/22) 8

5. Four Players Tied 7

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 5+ RECEPTIONS – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player (Dates) Streak

1. Keyshawn Johnson (12/18/00-12/16/01) 15

2. Chris Godwin (10/2/22-Present) 13

3. Keenan McCardell (10/26/03-12/20/03) 9

4t. Mike Evans (12/18/17-9/30/18) 7

4t. Joey Galloway (9/25/05-11/13/05) 7

- Tampa Bay scored 30 points, one short of its season high. The Buccaneers totaled a season-high 478 yards of total offense, their most since 12/12/21 vs. Buffalo (488). Tampa Bay’s season-high 411 net yards of passing offense marked their most since 10/10/21 vs. Miami (437).

- Lavonte David finished as Tampa Bay’s leading tackler, amassing eight total tackles (one for loss).

- Sean Murphy-Bunting recorded two passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. He became the fourth player in the NFL this season to reach those benchmarks, joining Denver’s Justin Simmons, Minnesota’s Harrison Smith and Washington’s Darrick Forrest. He became the 11th Buccaneer since Pro-Football Reference data is available (1999) to record such a game, and the first to do so since Shaq Barrett on 9/29/19 at L.A. Rams.

- Anthony Nelson recorded a strip-sack on Sam Darnold, marking his third straight game with at least 0.5 sacks and his second straight game recording a strip-sack. Nelson has forced three fumbles in the last four weeks, most in the NFL over that stretch. On the year, Nelson has a career-high 5.5 sacks, tied for second-most on the team.

- Devin White finished with seven tackles and a fumble recovery, marking his second straight game with a fumble recovery. Since 2019, his eight fumble recoveries are tied for second-most in the NFL.

- Antoine Winfield Jr. sacked Sam Darnold for an eight-yard loss, improving his season sack total to a career-high 4.0 and his career total to 9.0. His four sacks this season are tied for second-most among defensive backs and his nine career sacks are most by a safety in franchise history.

- Akiem Hicks logged two passes defensed, his second career game with multiple passes defensed. His three passes defensed this season are his second-most in a single season in his career, trailing only 2018 (5).