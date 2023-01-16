 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russell Gage injury: Buccaneers WR carted off field in 4th quarter vs. Cowboys

Gage was loaded onto a backboard before leaving the field.

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Gage was carted off the field with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wild Card matchup against the Cowboys. Gage struggled to get up from the ground and was unable to do so.

The medical team brought out the cart and got Gage on a spine-protective backboard to take him off the field.

Brianna Dix from the Buccaneers’ official website tweeted an update from head coach Todd Bowles following the game.

Movement in his extremities is good news. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Gage spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, where he developed into a key part of the offensive attack, far outplaying his sixth-round draft status. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the 2022 season, and had 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns over 13 games this season.

We are all wishing Gage the very best and hoping this injury isn’t nearly as bad as it looked.

