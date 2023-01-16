Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys: Wild Card inactives

Tom Brady gets his big, nasty, bully of an enforcer back at the perfect time. Yes, earlier on Monday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated All-Pro center Ryan Jensen who suffered a brutal knee injury on the second day of training camp. Now, he’s suiting up against the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs.

However, the Bucs are still dealing with offensive line issues as Nick Leverett - who has been starting at left guard after Luke Goedeke struggled - will not suit up. It seems that the Bucs will go back to Goedeke for tonight while Robert Hainsey - who filled in at center for Jensen all season - is dealing with a hamstring issue. Though, don’t be surprised if Goedeke has a short leash and gets pulled for Hainsey if he struggles early on.

Also not suiting up for the Bucs is tight end Kyle Rudolph who suffered a knee injury last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs still have Cade Otton, Cam Brate, and Ko Kieft to line up at tight end which has been their go-to trio most of the year.

Tampa Bay is getting their secondary back as healthy as they’ve been in months as Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Edwards, and Logan Ryan are all ready to roll against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are the opposite when it comes to the secondary and will be starting Xavier Rhodes due to injuries. Rhodes was just brought on to the team a few weeks ago and will have the task of trying to slow down Chris Godwin and/or Julio Jones in his first real game action in quite some time,

Here are the inactive players for the Bucs and Cowboys ahead of the Super Wild Card Weekend main event;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB - Kyle Trask

TE - Kyle Rudolph

OL - Nick Leverett

S - Keanu Neal

WR - Breshad Perriman

Dallas Cowboys:

CB - Trayvon Mullen

CB - Nahshon Wright

WR - Jalen Tolbert

DT - Quinton Bohanna

DT - Neville Gallimore

LB - Jabril Cox

QB - Will Grier

The Bucs and Cowboys will kickoff Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters on the call.

