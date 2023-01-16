Buccaneers activate Ryan Jensen ahead of their Monday Night matchup against Dallas

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today activated center Ryan Jensen from Injured Reserve.

Jensen (6-4, 319) was placed on Injured Reserve on September 1. He originally joined the Buccaneers as a free agent in 2018. He has started 65 regular season games for the Buccaneers, while also starting all six playoff games Tampa Bay has played over the last two seasons, including Super Bowl LV. Since the start of the 2020 season, Jensen has contributed to the Buccaneers offensive line that has allowed a sack on just 3.1 percent of pass plays – the best mark in the league over that span. Tampa Bay has also recorded the most games without a sack since the start of the 2020 season, with 16 such games.

Since Jensen’s arrival in 2018, Tampa Bay ranks second in the NFL in passing yards per game (297.7), second in total yards per game (389.7), second in first downs per game (22.6), second in points per game (26.5), third in yards per play (5.9) and sixth in third-down conversion percentage (42.9).

The Baltimore Ravens selected Jensen with a sixth-round selection (No. 203 overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Colorado State-Pueblo. He spent his first five years in the NFL with Baltimore before signing with the Buccaneers in 2018 and has played in 100 career regular season games, making 90 starts. Prior to getting injured, his 5,307 offensive snaps from 2017-21 were the most by any NFL player during that span. The Fort Morgan, Colorado, native wears No. 66 for Tampa Bay.

In addition, the team waived linebacker J.J. Russell (No. 51).

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)