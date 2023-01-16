SB Nation Reacts: Bucs fans grade Todd Bowles, vote on how team’s postseason ends

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football for their NFL Wild Card matchup. But not everything is rainbows and sunshine after the latest SB Nation Reacts polls.

In one of the questions fans were polled on, the fan base was asked to grade the Buccaneers first season under head coach Todd Bowles. They gave him a C grade for the team’s 8-9 finish in 2022 followed by a D grade in a close second.

In another question for fans, they were asked to vote on the likely outcome of Tampa Bay’s postseason.

After a very up and down 2022 regular season the majority of the fan base feels the team will be bounced out of the playoffs after a loss to Dallas tonight.

And so with all the said, with the season “possibly” ending after tonight, the fans are looking ahead to the offseason where they feel the biggest priority for the Buccaneers to address is the offensive line followed by the quarterback position.

The loss to Atlanta to close out the season was concerning to fans. As the team stumbled into the playoffs the fan base loss confidence in the team with only 28-percent of the fans saying they are confident the team is heading in the right direction.

