Buccaneers vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game notes, picks, and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 8:15 PM ET

TV ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Dallas SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 83 or 225 and the SXM App

National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• TAMPA BAY clinched NFC South division title in consecutive seasons for 1st time in franchise history.

• TODD BOWLES is 5th TB head coach to lead franchise to postseason.

• BUCCANEERS had 1 player selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games: T TRISTAN WIRFS.

• TAMPA BAY ranked 2nd in NFL in passing offense (269.8 yards per game).

Cowboys Notes

• DALLAS clinched playoff berth for 2nd-consecutive season.

• COWBOYS ranked 4th with 27.5 points per game & scored 24+ points in 10 of final 11 reg. season games.

• DALLAS had 7 players selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games: CB TREVON DIGGS, WR CEEDEE LAMB, DE DEMARCUS LAWRENCE, G ZACK MARTIN, LB MICAH PARSONS, RB TONY POLLARD & RS KAVONTAE TURPIN.

Playoffs Series History

LEADER Cowboys lead all-time series, 2-0

STREAKS Cowboys have won past 2

LAST GAME 1/9/83: Buccaneers 17 at Cowboys 30

LAST GAME AT SITE First meeting in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is currently a 2.5-point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 45.5.