Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Friday Injury Report

The Buccaneers saw one vital player trend in the wrong direction at practice Friday, as interior offensive lineman Nick Leverett did not participate with knee and shoulder injuries.

Leverett has been a key stabilizing factor along the offensive line since taking over for Luke Goedeke back in October. His absence would likely push the overmatched rookie back into a starting role against a fearsome Dallas pass rush, which would be the epitome of unideal. The team could also consider John Molchon, who played well last week in his first regular season NFL snaps, but that seems unlikely. Molchon himself (ankle) was upgraded from limited to full participation.

Saturday will paint a clearer picture, but that situation is easily the biggest to monitor. The team has been mum on Ryan Jensen’s return, who has been practicing but still requires activation by Monday at 4 p.m. to actually be eligible to play. Robert Hainsey, Jensen’s season-long replacement, remains limited with a tender hamstring but seems optimistic on playing.

Other than that, most of the team’s key contributors look ready to roll. Carlton Davis remained a full participant, as did Mike Edwards, Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Carl Nassib, and Donovan Smith. Vita Vea and Logan Ryan remain limited with respective calf and knee injuries, so their statuses remain up in the air.

On the otherside, the Dallas Cowboys saw no changes to their report from the previous day outside of depth cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who missed practice with an illness.

Here is the full injury report: