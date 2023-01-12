Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Wildcard Round matchup against the Cowboys

The Playoffs are here for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and things have just gotten serious. If you lose you are OUT and your season is done so the stakes have never been higher this season. The Bucs limped into the playoffs after a loss to the Atlanta Falcons in week 18 that saw the Bucs rest all of their starters throughout the second half so that they can be as healthy as possible in their wildcard round matchup.

In the first round, the Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys, a team the Bucs defeated at the start of the season but has changed dramatically since the start of the year. The same can be said for the Bucs as well and there are many questions and doubts surrounding the Bucs in this matchup and whether or not they can get the job done.

With that being said, let’s talk about which player may have the most impact in the Bucs Week 16 matchup.

Buccaneers LT Donovan Smith

The last time I wrote about Donovan Smith was in week 11. At the time Smith was struggling with penalties and giving up pressure and that play continued for a time but now is when the team will need Smith at his best.

Smith will once again be going up against Micah Parsons a player in the running for defensive player in the year and one of the best young pass rushers in the game today. It cannot be stated enough how important the play of Smith is going to be in this matchup. If Smith can hold his own and contain the play of Parsons well enough to give the Bucs some chances on offense, then there is a good chance Brady can play in the form that we saw him in for weeks 17 and 18 and give the Bucs a good chance of moving on to the second round. If Smith continues to struggle with penalties and giving up pressure, it could very easily result in a quick exit for the Buccaneers and may even raise the possibility of Smith’s future in Tampa during the offseason.

Conclusion

Share your thoughts and opinions, Bucs fans! Do you think Smith is X-Factor for the Bucs in the Wildcard Round?