NFL Week 18 Opening Odds: Buccaneers at Falcons

The Buccaneers are set to take on the Falcons next week in Atlanta. With their 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday and winning the NFC South, oddsmakers have formulated early odds for Tampa Bay’s Week 18 matchup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 7-point underdog against Atlanta.

Point spread: Bucs +7

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Bucs +240, Falcons -285

The Buccaneers finally got some offense going in Week 17, particularly Tom Brady and Mike Evans as they found their lost connection to the tune of three touchdowns. Their division title guarantees them a spot in the playoffs which perhaps leads to the resting of many starters for this matchup.

And a reason why oddsmakers see the Buccaneers as a one touchdown underdog.

As for Atlanta, their season is finished as they currently share the bottom of the division with Carolina with 6-10 records.

The game between the Bucs and Falcons is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET Sunday.