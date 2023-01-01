Mike Evans torches Panthers secondary en route to record day

Things haven’t been good between Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Tom Brady. It’s been bad in the sense that the two haven’t been connecting this season like they have been known to do the past couple seasons.

But that all changed on Sunday when the Bucs defeated the Panthers 30-24 and clinching the NFC South for a spot in the playoffs.

Entering the game, Evans had just three touchdowns but was 83 yards away from recording his ninth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. The veteran receiver hauled in three touchdowns on 10 receptions for 207 yards against Carolina, tying Hall of Famer Tim Brown for second place on that list. His nine consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career puts him two seasons shy of another Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for tops on the list.

Brady, who finished the game 34-for-45 for 432 yards and four total touchdowns, threw all his touchdown passes to Evans that went for 63 yards, 57 yards, and 30 yards before sneaking one in for himself with under two minutes to play in the game.

Evans also tops several lists of Buccaneers statistics including receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns.