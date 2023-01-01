Bucs vs. Panthers: How to watch, game notes, picks, and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 1:00 PM ET

TV FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen,Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Carolina SiriusXM 137 or 380 and the SXM App

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 85 or 225 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY has 14th-career season with 4,000+ pass yards, tied-most (HOFer Peyton Manning) in NFL history. Leads NFL with 443 completions in 2022 & can surpass Drew Brees (471 in 2016) for 2nd-most completions in single season all- time. Can become 1st player ever with 30+ completions in 5 straight games. Passed for 326 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 130.4 rating in last home meeting.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 9 catches & season-high 162 scrimmage yards (career-high 90 rec., 72 rush) in Week 16. Has 1,140 scrimmage yards in 2022, his 4th-career season with 1,100+ scrimmage yards. Ranks 3rd among RBs with 68 receptions this season. Has 3 rush TDs in 4 career games vs. Car.

• WR MIKE EVANS has 917 rec. yards in 2022. Can become 1st player ever with 1,000+ rec. yards in each of his 1st 9 seasons & 3rd player all-time (HOFers Tim Brown & Jerry Rice) with 9 straight 1,000+ rec. yard seasons. Has 4 rec. TDs in his past 4 vs. Car. Aims for his 6th in row vs. Car. with 6+ catches & 75+ rec. yards.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN has 5+ catches in 12 straight games, longest active streak in NFL. Has 90+ rec. yards in 4 of his past 5 vs. Car. & aims for his 6th in row vs. Car. with 5+ catches.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID led team with 10 tackles & had TFL & PD last week. Has 113 tackles in 2022, his 9th-career 100+ tackle season. Has 5+ tackles in 18 of his 19 career games vs. Car.

• LB DEVIN WHITE had 1st FR of season last week. Has 3rd-straight season with 100+ tackles (115) in 2022. Aims for his 4th in row at home vs. Car. with TFL.

• CB CARLTON DAVIS has 8 PD in his past 5. Has 7 PD in his past 6 vs. Car.

Panthers Notes

• CAROLINA rushed for 240 yards in 1st half of Week 16, 3rd-most rush yards in 1st half of game in past 40 years.

• QB SAM DARNOLD passed for season-high 250 & had 2 TDs (1 pass, 1 rush) vs. 0 INTs for 121.4 rating in Week 16. Has 100+ rating in 3 of his 4 starts in 2022. Had 2 TDs vs. INT & 87.3 rating in last road meeting.

• RB D’ONTA FOREMAN rushed for career-high 165 yards & had career-best 5th rush TD of season last week. Leads NFC with 5 games of 100+ rush yards in 2022 & has career high 811 rush yards this season. Had 145 scrimmage yards (118 rush, 27 rec.) in Week 7 meeting.

• RB CHUBA HUBBARD rushed for career-high 125 yards last week. Hubbard & Foreman became 1st teammates each with 100+ rush yards in 1st half of same game since 12/10/06 (Maurice Jones-Drew & Fred Taylor). Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with TD.

• WR D.J. MOORE led team with 5 receptions for 83 rec. yards & had career-high 6th rec. TD of season. Has TD catch in 3 of his past 4 & aims for his 3rd in row with rec. TD. Has 5+ catches in 6 of his past 7 vs. TB. Aims for his 3rd in row at TB with 100+ scrimmage yards.

• DE BRIAN BURNS had 2 sacks last week, his 5th-career 2-sack game. Has career highs in sacks (12.5) & TFL (16) this season. Has TFL in 6 of his past 7. Had sack in Week 7 meeting.

• DT DERRICK BROWN ranks tied-2nd among DL with 7 PD this season.

• LB FRANKIE LUVU had TFL last week & has career-high 14 TFL this season. Has TFL

in 5 of his past 6. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with sack.

• S JEREMY CHINN aims for his 4th in row with PD.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER - Panthers lead all-time series, 25-19

STREAKS - Buccaneers have won 4 of last 5

LAST GAME - 10/23/22: Buccaneers 3 at Panthers 21

LAST GAME AT SITE - 1/9/22: Buccaneers 41, Panthers 17

