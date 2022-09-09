Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys: Friday Injury Report

It looks as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth at the wide receiver position will be put to the test on Sunday night when they travel to play the Dallas Cowboys. Both Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage, are listed as questionable for the Week 1 matchup. Also, rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum has been declared out with a hamstring injury that he has been dealing with since early in training camp.

Gage was a limited participant in practice all week and has been nursing his hamstring since initially injuring it on August 10th. All indications point to Gage being available on Sunday night, as he has made solid progress since his initial injury.

Chris Godwin’s situation is slightly more complicated since he is still recovering from ACL surgery which took place in January. Look for the Buccaneers to exercise caution with Godwin, as they do not want to risk the potential of another devastating injury. All of the other Buccaneers listed on the injury report were able to practice fully and should be good to go for Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys’ are dealing with much fewer injury concerns at the moment. Wide receiver Michael Gallup, who is also recovering from off-season ACL surgery, will not be available for Week 1. Quarterback Dak Prescott was limited in practice on Thursday but participated fully on Friday. Apparently, he was dealing with an ankle issue that was caused by wearing new cleats. The only player on the Cowboys roster who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, is safety Jayron Kearse. He did not practice on Friday because of a neck issue.