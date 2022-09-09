SB Nation Reacts: NFL fans aren’t very high on the Buccaneers

There are many that feel Thursday Night’s game between the Rams and Bills is a preview of this season’s Super Bowl matchup. That obviously goes along with the notion from a good amount of folks that the Buccaneers won’t go the distance.

The latest national SB Nation Reacts survey proves just that.

According to NFL fans, the Rams are the best team in the NFL with the Bucs a distant second.

However, when it comes to the NFC South division, it’s different.

Fans do feel that Tampa Bay will win the division at a whopping 81-percent of them saying the Bucs will win the South. The Saints are second place in the poll with 14-percent.

Confidence among the Buccaneers fan base seems to be good, too. According to the confidence poll issued by SB Nation to Tampa Bay fans, 89-percent of fans are confident with the direction of the team hitting into the regular season.

Finally, in the team MVP voting, 74-percent of fans think quarterback Tom Brady will be the team MVP this season.

