Buccaneers at Cowboys Week 1: Initial injury report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their initial injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Below is the list via Buccaneers.com.

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (knee) – Full Participation

WR Julio Jones (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

S Logan Ryan (hamstring) – Limited Participation

RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) – Limited Participation

Cowboys

WR Michael Gallup (knee) - Limited Participation

CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) - Limited Participation

Although Godwin was listed on the injury report as a full participant at practice, head coach Todd Bowles shared on Wednesday that he hasn’t received word from the medical staff that his young star receiver is good to go. In fact, he’s in no rush.

“No, he still has on an orange jersey,” Bowles said. “Like I said, until [the medical staff says] something, he’s practicing getting better and he’s confident every day, so we’ll see where that goes.

“I don’t want him out there before it’s time. If he’s healthy and ready to go and they clear him, and everybody feels he’s ready to go and it’s completely 100%, then you take your shot. Anything less than that, I’d rather him sit.”