How many touchdowns for Mike Evans this year?

We all know Mike Evans will be questing for his ninth straight 1,000 yard season, extending his own NFL record, but it’s also no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is a scoring machine. From Mike Glennon and Josh McCown, to Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick, and now to Tom Brady, Evans has been a touchdown maven. He has consistently found ways to get into the end zone, netting double digit receiving touchdowns in four of his eight seasons in the league.

So the question is, how many this year, Mike?

The Bucs all-time leader in touchdowns has been at his best with Tom Brady. Since TB12’s arrival Evans has compiled 27 touchdowns in just two seasons. Brady particularly loves finding Evans when the team gets deep inside opponent territory. Evans has scored more than half his touchdowns from inside the ten yard line over the last two seasons. His rare combination of size, strength and contested catch ability create easy mismatches for the Bucs offense and maybe shows some of what Jason Licht saw when he made the Texas A&M product a top ten pick, headlining his first ever draft with the organization.

As of last season, Mike Evans has now broken his own franchise record for single season touchdowns with a whopping 14. The Bucs have added new weapons to the mix in Julio Jones and Russell Gage, Jr. that could potentially swipe some scores away from the Buccaneers legend but if the best homegrown offensive player in team history has shown us anything during his tenure in Tampa, it’s that Bucs fans can expect to see M1K3 in the end zone this year.