Captains for the 2022 season announced

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced team captains for the 2022 season. They are quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Mike Evans, linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, and defensive lineman Vita Vea.

“The players vote on it, so that’s a plus and that’s a feather in those guys’ cap,” head coach Todd Bowles told the media Monday. “To have the respect of the players is more important than anything else. When your peers vote on you being a captain, it means a lot for them.”

The newest name on the captains list is Vea. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle was named captain for the first time in his career and Bowles talked about his young tackle receiving the honors.

“Vita got a lot of votes,” Bowles shared. “He prepared very well, he had a good offseason, he came back in shape, he shed some weight.He’s been leading the film room charges and he’s become a leader on this team. I think that speaks a lot about him.”

There is another spot open for captain, specifically on special teams. Bowles said the team will hold that vote at a later date.