Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Week 4 Friday injury report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs released their final injury reports on Friday for their week four matchup on Sunday night in Tampa. Both teams have numerous players listed as questionable, but only two players are officially out of the game.

During his press conference on Friday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said that receivers Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones, along with starting left tackle Donovan Smith, will all be “game-time decisions.” All of those players practiced on a limited basis during the week, and looked good, but Coach Bowles emphasized, “we want to make sure they are all healthy when they come back.”

Coach Bowles also stated that receiver Breshad Perriman will need a “miraculous recovery by Sunday” in order to play. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is the only Buccaneer officially ruled out for the game, as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker missed practice on Thursday, and Friday, due to the ankle injury he suffered in week one. He is officially listed as questionable for the game. Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a St. Petersburg native, is also listed as questionable with an abdominal injury. Defensive end Mike Danna is the only Chief officially ruled out for the game on Sunday with a calf injury.

The Bucs and Chiefs square off on Sunday night, at Raymond James Stadium, on NBC at 8:25 PM ET.