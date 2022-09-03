Rob Gronkowski’s agent wouldn’t be surprised if he returns to the Buccaneers

Well, it seems like the dream of Rob Gronkowski returning to the Buccaneers at some point this season that be kept alive. For right now, at least.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently did an interview when he was asked about a potential return to football by his client. Via NESN, Rosenhaus stated that it wouldn’t surprise him if Tampa Bay reached out some time during the season and asked him to return.

“It looks like Rob’s having a great time without football. It looks like he?s really enjoying himself. He says he’s retired for good. I always stick with my opinion, and as I said before, I wouldn’t be surprised if circumstances played out in a given fashion where Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need Rob, if later in the season, Rob decides that he’s going to come back for his guy Tom Brady and maybe finish the year out and help the team win another championship. That would not surprise me.”

Rosenhaus would later add that these are the words of the veteran tight end, but rather his opinion.

Is it possible for Gronkowski to return at some point in 2022? Sure, there’s always a chance. However, Gronkowski has been pretty adamant about remaining retired. Plus, if the Bucs are playing very good football, neither side will probably be wasting their time on a possible reunion.