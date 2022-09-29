Contingency plan in place if Buccaneers vs Chiefs needs to be moved

The NFL has announced that if the Buccaneers and Chiefs can not play in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, the game would be moved to a neutral site and that site would be U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are in London this week taking on the New Orleans Saints.

NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said Wednesday, “This is only a contingency but we will remain nimble and adaptable.”

Miller also said that there is no timetable as to when an official decision will be made and that the league will not, “negatively impact public safety efforts in the affected areas.” If the game is indeed moved, it will still be played on Sunday night.

Many Buccaneers fans will remember a 2017 game between the Bucs and the Miami Dolphins in week one that was postponed due to Hurricane Irma. That caused both teams to have a week one bye, making the game up in week eleven when they were each scheduled to have their bye week.

The Miami Dolphins have allowed the Bucs to use their facilities for practice as Hurricane Ian approached the area since they are in Cincinnati for their Thursday Night matchup with the Bengals. However, the Bucs did not have access to meeting and film rooms while there so they had to do that prep work elsewhere.

With Hurricane Ian an ever changing situation, we will keep you posted as more news becomes available and official regarding the status of the game and its location. For now, it appears that the game will still be at Ray Jay but it’s a fluid situation that will be monitored and adjusted as needed in order to ensure the safety of the players, coaches, and fans in the area,