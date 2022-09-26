Buccaneers head to Miami for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival

In preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will depart Tampa on Tuesday and temporarily relocate the team’s football operations to Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday, through the end of Week 4 preparations, if necessary.

As of Monday afternoon, there has been no change to Tampa Bay’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL, in consultation with team and local officials, will continually monitor the situation.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, if the Bucs are unable to host the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, the game will not be played down in Miami. Rather the Bucs will have to unfortunately travel elsewhere to play the game. Furthermore, Rapoport adds that Tampa Bay would play at a neutral site like up in Minnesota.

Conditions in the Tampa Bay area are expected to begin deteriorating as early as Tuesday evening.

(Parts of this report comes courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)