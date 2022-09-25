NFL Week 4 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Coming off of their 14-12 loss over the Green Bay Packers, oddsmakers have set the opening line for the Buccaneers Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point underdog at home.

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bucs +120, Packers -140

The Chiefs dropped to 2-1 following a 20-17 loss on Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams will be entering this one with the same record, but the Bucs clearly have more issues offensively than Kansas City does.

For the Bucs, their loss to Green Bay revealed vulnerabilities on the offensive side of the ball. While many point to the player losses Kansas City suffered during the offseason, the Chiefs are still playing like they are one of the top teams in the league thanks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The game between the Bucs and Chiefs is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET next Sunday under the lights from Raymond James Stadium.