Buccaneers vs. Packers: How to watch, game notes, picks, and odds

Broadcast Info

TIME - 4:25 PM ET

TV - FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Green Bay - SiriusXM 106 or 386 and the SXM App

Tampa Bay - SiriusXM 82 or 228 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 2,487 yards (310.9 per game) & had 26 TDs (25 pass, 1 rush) vs. 4 INTs for 106.6 rating in 8 home starts last season. Has 2+ TD passes in 13 of his 16 home starts with TB. Had 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 104.9 rating in last meeting. Aims for his 6th start in row vs. GB with 95+ rating.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 74 scrimmage yards (65 rush, 9 rec.) in Week 2. Has 608 scrimmage yards (86.9 per game) & 3 rush TDs in 7 home games in 2021 & aims for his 8th in row at home with 50+ scrimmage yards.

• WR JULIO JONES has 550 rec. yards (91.7 per game) & 3 rec TDs in 6 career games vs. GB. Has career 91.8 rec. yards per game, highest in NFL history (min. 100 games). Has 59 career 100+ rec. yard games, tied-3rd most in NFL history.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 567 rec. yards (81 per game) & 4 TD catches in 7 home games last season.

• WR BRESHAD PERRIMAN had 16th-career rec. TD in Week 2.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 27th-career sack last week. Had 1.5 sacks & 2 TFL in last meeting. Has 8+ tackles in 9 of his past 10 at home.

• LB DEVIN WHITE led team with 11 tackles & had sack & 5th-career FF last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with sack & 4th in row with TFL. Had 10 tackles, sack & 3 TFL in last meeting.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT had 2 sacks & 18th-career FF last week. Aims for his 4th in row with TFL.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. had 6th-career sack last week. Aims for his 8th in row with 6+ tackles.

Packers Notes

• QB AARON RODGERS passed for 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs & 131.1 rating in Week 2 & became 5th QB ever with 450+ career TD passes (451). Became 2nd QB ever (Drew Brees - 41) with 40+ career games with 130+ rating. Has 2+ TD passes in 7 of his past 8 on road. Has 295+ pass yards & 105+ rating in 2 of his past 3 vs. TB.

• RB AARON JONES had 170 scrimmage yards (132 rush, 38 rec.) & 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) in Week 2. Has 6 games with 150+ scrimmage yards & 2 TDs since 2018, tied-3rd most in NFL. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with rush TD. Aims for his 8th in row on road with 50+ scrimmage yards.

• RB A.J. DILLON rushed for 61 yards last week. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 7 of his past 8 on road. Aims for his 6th in row overall with 50+ scrimmage yards.

• WR SAMMY WATKINS led team with 93 rec. yards last week.

• WR ALLEN LAZARD had 15th-career rec. TD in season debut last week & aims for his 5th in row with TD catch. Has rec. TD in 3 of his past 4 on road.

• LB RASHAN GARY had sack & 2 TFL last week & aims for his 3rd in row with sack. Has TFL in 3 of his past 4 on road.

• LB PRESTON SMITH led team with 7 tackles & had 2 sacks in Week 2, his 8th-career game with 2+ sacks.

• LB DE’VONDRE CAMPBELL has 5+ tackles in 4 of his past 5 vs. TB. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with 10+ tackles & TFL.

• CB JAIRE ALEXANDER had 6th-career INT last week. Has 7 PD in his past 6 on road.

• S DARNELL SAVAGE had 6 tackles in Week 2. Has 5+ tackles in 3 of his past 4 on road.

• S ADRIAN AMOS has 5+ tackles in 2 of his past 3.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Packers lead all-time series, 32-22-1

STREAKS Packers have won 3 of last 4

LAST GAME 10/18/20: Packers 10, Buccaneers 38

LAST GAME AT SITE 10/18/20

Week 2 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 1.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 42. Here are the staff picks for this week’s game between the Bucs and Saints.

