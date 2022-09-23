Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers Week 3: Friday injury report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers released their final injury reports on Friday for Sunday’s clash in Tampa. Both teams are dealing with a laundry list of injuries, primarily on the offensive side of the ball.

For the Bucs, receiver Chris Godwin will miss his second straight game with a hamstring strain. Receiver Mike Evans is suspended for Week 3, and tackle Donovan Smith is doubtful with a hyperextended elbow. Smith was able to practice, in limited fashion, on Thursday, which gives hope that he may be able to play on Sunday. When asked about Smith’s status at his press conference on Friday, Head Coach Todd Bowles said Smith suffered “no setbacks” this week, and they will see how he feels on Sunday.

Wide receiver Julio Jones was also limited in practice this week with a lingering knee injury that occurred in week one. Coach Bowles said that Julio will be a “game-time decision” on Sunday. Also, tight end Cade Otton has missed practice all week due to the loss of his mother. He is listed as doubtful for the game on Sunday. Our thoughts and prayers are with Otton and his family during this difficult time.

The Packers will be without receiver Sammy Watkins for this week’s game due to a hamstring injury. Receivers Randall Cobb (illness), and Christian Watson (hamstring) are both listed as questionable. Tackle David Bakhtiari is still recovering from knee surgery that he had over two years ago. He did participate in practice on Thursday, and Friday, but is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM on Sunday in Tampa.