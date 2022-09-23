Bucs Nation Podcast: Battered Buccaneers prepping for home opener against Packers

It is time for another jam-packed edition of Downey and Martez. Trey Downey and Len Martez begin by looking back at the Buccaneers week two win over the New Orleans Saints.

The guys praise yet another stifling performance by the Bucs defense and Len gives praise to two defensive backs that have become ballhawks. The discussion on the podcast turns to the struggles that Tampa Bay once again had on the offensive side of the ball. This leads to a heated debate on offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s play calling & if the Bucs are relying on the run game too much.

After giving their thoughts about the Buccaneers offense, Trey & Len jump to the latest chapter in the Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore feud. While many Bucs fans have been praising Evans’ actions, the guys both agree because of the consequences, the all=pro wide receiver has to know better .

Downey & Martez then move onto linebacker Devin White’s postgame comments on former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston & have another debate, this time on whether White’s comments were fair or foul.

Before wrapping up the podcast, Trey explains why he thinks this week’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers could be another low scoring affair and Len tells you why this week’s game is even more important for the surprise team down in South Florida.

