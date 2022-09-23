Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Week 3 matchup against the Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a very therapeutic win over the always tough New Orleans Saints and have started out their 2022 campaign with a 2-0 record. The defense has looked like one of the best in the league and the offense has done enough to compliment the team well. Even special teams has looked improved this season so far so there are many different avenues to go down when looking at players who could make a difference for the Bucs in their week three matchup vs the Green Bay Packers

With that being said let’s talk about which player may have the most impact in the Bucs Week 3 matchup.

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage

Russell Gage was signed by the team this offseason and was given a three year 30 million dollar contract to come to Tampa and was even recruited by players like Tom Brady, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin. However, Gage has been pretty quiet through two weeks of the season and has yet to make many splash plays in the offense so far.

Not all the blame can be placed on Gage as the Bucs brought in Julio Jones after Gage who has dug into Gage’s snaps and the offensive play calling catered more to the teams running game through two weeks.

This week I think things change for Gage. With Mike Evans being suspended for the Bucs week 3 game, and with Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones dealing with injuries it puts Gage as the number one receiver heading into this game and I think he will be able to capitalize. I believe Gage will have a great game and remind everyone that he is a player to take seriously in this Bucs receiver room as well.

Conclusion

Share your thoughts and opinions, Bucs fans! Do you think Fournette is X-Factor for the Bucs in week 3?