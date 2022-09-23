Buccaneers vs. Packers: Predictions and staff picks for Week 3

The Buccaneers are 2-0 heading into their first home game of the 2022 season. Tampa Bay plays host to the Green Bay Packers in what will certainly be an interesting matchup especially since oddsmakers are looking for this to be a close one.

Tampa Bay is currently a 1-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook at home. How will they ensure they’ll come out victorious Sunday afternoon? Our staff weighs in with their predictions and Week 3 picks below.

Predictions

Gil Arcia: Would you like some stuffing?

OK. I have sucked pretty bad thus far this season in my predictions and not even coming close. So this week, I am going with what I truly feel will happen. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon are tremendous out of the backfield in both run and passing games. But this week, Tampa Bay will hold Green Bay’s rushing attack to under 100 yards after seeing almost 200 yards last week from their talented duo and stuff them often at the line of scrimmage.

James Yarcho: ABP out for pass catchers

There's no question both of these teams have had issues in the passing game through two games this season. That doesn't look to change for either side this time around. With Rodgers still trying to get comfortable with his crew off pass catchers and Brady's receiver room looking like a MASH unit, both teams will look to their running backs for help. Neither quarterback in this game will surpass 170 passing yards nor will they have a passing touchdown

Evan Wanish: Lenny finds the endzone

Through two weeks, the Bucs have put a heavy emphasis on running the football. After a strong performance in week one, Leonard Fournette did not have the same success against New Orleans. Fournette has had a ton of usage so far this year, but one thing Fournette has not done yet this season is score a touchdown. Look for Fournette to bounce back with at least 80 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown this week.

Mike Kiwak: Shaqtin’ a Fool

Shaq Barrett is off to a torrid start this season, as he’s currently sixth best in pass rush win despite getting double teamed at an above average rate per ESPN. He terrorized Jameis Winston all day long last week, and I predict he does even better against the Green Bay offensive line and a rusty Elgton Jenkins. Put Barrett down for three sacks, another forced fumble and multiple QB pressures as he singlehandedly wrecks the Packers’ passing game.

Chris Weingarten: Tom Terrific

The Bucs are 2-0 thanks to the top ranked defense in the NFL. I expect the defense to continue their stellar play this week, and in the upcoming weeks. But, in order for Tampa Bay to contend for a championship, the offense needs to become more consistent, and make plays in the red zone. Although there are a ton of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, the Bucs still have Tom Brady at quarterback. I expect Tom to make one more play than Aaron Rodgers and lead the Bucs to a hard fought 17-13 victory.

Will Walsh: Brady vs. Rodgers is actually Fournette vs. Jones and Dillon

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both enter Sunday’s game with lesser receiving cores than what they are accustomed to and as a result, both have looked like less than their peak selves this season. Leonard Fournette has seen over 20 carries in each of the Bucs first two games. Between both Jones and Dillon, the Packers have run the ball 48 times so far this season. While Fournette is averaging a healthy 4.3 yards per rush, the Packers committee dwarfs those numbers with Jones averaging an impressive 9.1 by himself. In a game headlined by two hall of fame quarterbacks it will be the running backs that will decide the outcome. The team whose runner(s) consistently move the ball wins.

James Hill: Gage Gets Going

The Bucs are currently very banged up at WR. Julio Jones and Chris Godwin are still dealing with injuries and Mike Evans is dealing with a suspension due to a brawl with Marshawn Lattimore in week 2. Because of this Russell Gage is in line for a healthy amount of snaps and this is where I think Gage finally starts to show his potential in this offense. I believe Gage will finish the game with over 100 yards and 2 TDs in the week 3 matchup vs the Packers and reminds Bucs fans that he’s a very talented receiver as well.

Week 3 Staff Picks

