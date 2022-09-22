Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers Week 3: Thursday injury report

The Buccaneers are still hurting across the roster as they release Thursday’s injury report ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday. Fortunately, not all was as bad as they shared Wednesday.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III, wide receiver Scotty Miller, and center Robert Hainsey returned to practice as a full participants after being limited on the initial report. Running back Leonard Fournette and receivers Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman remained listed as limited participation Thursday. Left tackle Donovan Smith was upgraded to limited participation while veteran Julio Jones was still out of practice.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich talked about the health of the team and how they have handled a banged up roster so far.

“Any time you don’t have your guys – you want to go out there and participate with your guys, your main guys – but I believe in these guys,” Leftwich said. “That’s why they’re on this squad, that’s why they’re on this team – they all have a skillset that can help us win football games. I believe in that. When a guy is out there, I’ve just got to do a better job of putting guys in position to have more success. That’s really how I view it. It’s the way we’re approaching games – we’re approaching games…we’re doing a lot of things that we want to do, we’re just not executing in certain situational football moments that [are] biting us right now. I think we’ll clean that up and fix it up though.”

The rest of the injury report — including updates from the Packers — is posted below.